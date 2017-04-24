Protesters storm into Macedonia parli...

Protesters storm into Macedonia parliament, Social Democratic leader injured - witnesses

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats on Thursday after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker, witnesses said. Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament after the governing Social Democrats and ethnic Albanian parties voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker in Skopje.

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
