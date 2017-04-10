Kosovo and Albania Joining EU and NAT...

Kosovo and Albania Joining EU and NATO, Not Vucic's "Yugoslavia"

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: NewsBlaze

Let Aleksander Vucic from the old communist Tito's Yugoslavia enjoy dictators Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko and others. But neither Albanian Kosovo nor Albania will ever accept to join Tito's former communist Yugoslavia or Aleksandar Vucic's colonial and neocolonial Serbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC