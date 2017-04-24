Italy's Ernest Airlines eyes international expansion
Italy's Ernest Airlines could expand into European markets outside of Albania as soon as this winter, commercial director Ilza Xhelo discloses. Speaking to FlightGlobal during Routes Europe in Belfast, Xhelo says the Milan Malpensa-based airline could begin flights to airports in northern and eastern Europe this winter or the 2018 summer season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC