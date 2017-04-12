Interview: Chinese investors show increasing interest in Albania: official

In the last two years, there has been increasing interest from Chinese companies to invest in Albania and based on such growing interest, Albania could become a "focal point" in the Western Balkans for Chinese investments, whether public or private, a senior Albanian official told Xinhua in a written interview Tuesday. Genti Beqiri is the head of the Albanian Investment Development Agency , a governmental agency directly oriented by the Minister of Economy and has a Management Board chaired by the Prime Minister.

