Germany wants Albanian opposition to end parliament boycott
Germany's foreign minister is calling on Albania's opposition to end a parliamentary boycott, not block the launch of justice reforms and take part in the June parliamentary elections. Sigmar Gabriel, in Tirana on Monday, said Germany and the European Union could not understand the opposition's request for a caretaker government only weeks before the June 18 elections.
