Europe's center-right called on to mediate Albania politics

Albania's governing left-wing coalition says it will ask Europe's center-right parties, of which the country's opposition is a member, to convince the opposition to sit down to talks and take part in Albania's parliamentary election. Prime Minister Edi Rama of the main governing Socialist Party and Parliament Speaker Ilir Meta of the Socialist Movement for Integration on Saturday said they would ask for help from the European People's Party and European Union Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

