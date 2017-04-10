Europe's center-right called on to me...

Europe's center-right called on to mediate Albania politics

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Press

Albania's governing left-wing coalition says it will ask Europe's center-right parties, of which the country's opposition is a member, to convince the opposition to sit down to talks and take part in Albania's parliamentary election. Prime Minister Edi Rama of the main governing Socialist Party and Parliament Speaker Ilir Meta of the Socialist Movement for Integration on Saturday said they would ask for help from the European People's Party and European Union Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC