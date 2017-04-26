EU lawmaker fail to end Albanian political impasse; opposition warns of unrest
Two German lawmakers, David McAllister and Knut Fleckenstein, of the center-right and left-wing groupings respectively at the European Parliament, held marathon meetings Tuesday with Albanian leaders in an effort to solve the political impasse here. European parliamentarians tried till late Tuesday to mediate between Albania's political groupings and find a way out for the opposition's boycott of parliament and June 18 parliamentary election.
