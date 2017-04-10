EU calls on Albania opposition to end parliament boycott

The European Union called on Albania's opposition Wednesday to end its parliament boycott and take part in launching justice reforms, considered key to the country's integration efforts with the 28-nation bloc. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn issued a joint statement telling Albania that starting the justice reforms was "a crucial step for the country to join the European Union."

