Dubai Al Habtoor Group to build 350-meter tower in Albania

Thursday Apr 13

Albania's parliament has given its approval for negotiations with a Dubai company to build a 350-meter -tall tower in the capital, Tirana. The parliament's vote Thursday didn't make it clear when the government would start negotiations with Al Habtoor Investment LLC, on the $250 million Tirana Iconic Tower project.

Chicago, IL

