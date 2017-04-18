China, Albania agree to expand cooper...

China, Albania agree to expand cooperation under Belt and Road, 16+1 framework

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli meets with Albanian President Bujar Nishani in T iran a, Albania, April 17, 2017. T IRAN A, April 17 -- China and Albania agreed on Monday to enhance cooperation in areas of infrastructure, production capacity, tourism and agriculture under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative and the 16+1 mechanism featuring China and Central and Eastern European countries cooperation.

