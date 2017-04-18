Anne Frank, Syrian refugee? Appropria...

Anne Frank, Syrian refugee? Appropriation of diarist sparks debate in Holland

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Times of Israel

Decades after her death at a Nazi concentration camp, Anne Frank's restless spirit in heaven finally finds a soulmate in Zef Bunga, an Albanian teenager who was murdered in a revenge killing. Anne, whose world-famous diary recounts her two years in hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam with her family, falls in love with the Muslim boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC