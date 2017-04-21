Albania's opposition leader warns of ...

Albania's opposition leader warns of escalation of anti-govt protest

5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

After a two-month protest in front of the Prime Minister's office, the Albanian opposition warned Friday of further escalation of protests and actions until the creation of a caretaker government. Albania's opposition leader Lulzim Basha told reporters Friday that the opposition would continue the efforts as part of its two-month campaign to have a caretaker cabinet put in place to govern until the parliamentary election in June.

Chicago, IL

