Albanian lawmakers to vote for country's new president

13 hrs ago

Albania's parliament is set to hold the first round of voting for the country's new president on April 19, local media reported Friday. The parliament said it was about to start preparations for the first round of voting for the country's new president, after a request from the ruling Socialist Party parliamentary group.

Chicago, IL

