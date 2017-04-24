Albanian ex-lawmaker jailed for money laundering

" An Albanian court has sentenced a former lawmaker and ex-leader of the rightist Christian Democratic Party to 7 years in prison for money laundering, illegal construction and hiding property. However, the Tirana Court of Serious Crimes rejected a murder charge against Mark Frroku related to a killing in Belgium in 1999.The Tirana Court of Serious Crimes on Friday sentenced Frroku, 44, for money laundry, illegal construction and hiding property.

