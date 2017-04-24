Albanian ex-lawmaker jailed for money laundering
" An Albanian court has sentenced a former lawmaker and ex-leader of the rightist Christian Democratic Party to 7 years in prison for money laundering, illegal construction and hiding property. However, the Tirana Court of Serious Crimes rejected a murder charge against Mark Frroku related to a killing in Belgium in 1999.The Tirana Court of Serious Crimes on Friday sentenced Frroku, 44, for money laundry, illegal construction and hiding property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC