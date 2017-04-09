Albania Police Seize 13 Tons of Cannabis

Albanian police say they have arrested three people and seized some 12 metric tons of dried cannabis hidden in a storage building south of the capital. A statement Sunday said the drug was found in an abandoned storage building in Pagri village, Permet district, 240 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana.

