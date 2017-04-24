Albania opposition blocks roads, want...

Albania opposition blocks roads, wants technocrat government

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Reuters

Albania's opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha speaks to his supporters during a protest in Tirana, Albania, April 24, 2017. Supporters of Albania's opposition Democratic Party blocked several main roads on Monday for one hour, escalating their two-month-old protest for a caretaker government to oversee the June 18 general elections.

