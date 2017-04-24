Albania opposition blocks main roads ...

Albania opposition blocks main roads ahead of June 18 vote

Monday Apr 24 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Albanian opposition supporters have blocked the country's main road links, demanding that a caretaker Cabinet be allowed to govern until the parliamentary election in June. Thousands of opposition supporters blocked five national crossroads Monday for an hour.

