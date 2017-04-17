Albania celebrates Orthodox, Catholic...

Albania celebrates Orthodox, Catholic Easter amidst unseen tight security

Read more: Xinhuanet

T IRAN A, April 16 -- Christians across Albania celebrated Sunday both Orthodox and Catholic Easter, the most significant and sacred festival of the Christian calendar. But, unlike previous years, this time the celebrations were held amidst an unseen tight security, with a rare show of police presence, especially in the capital city, Tirana.

