Albania celebrates Orthodox, Catholic Easter amidst unseen tight security
T IRAN A, April 16 -- Christians across Albania celebrated Sunday both Orthodox and Catholic Easter, the most significant and sacred festival of the Christian calendar. But, unlike previous years, this time the celebrations were held amidst an unseen tight security, with a rare show of police presence, especially in the capital city, Tirana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC