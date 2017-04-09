5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Albania
T IRAN A, April 8 -- An earthquake measuring 5.2-magnitude in Richter scale jolted Albania on Saturday, according to the Albanian institute of geosciences, energy, water and environment. The quake hit at around 15:53 p.m. with the tremors felt in Albanian capital and the surrounding cities.
