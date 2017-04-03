Turkey takes care of refugees as EU ignores their pain

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey is continuing to look after millions of refugees as Europe shuts its doors to them and instead gives space to terrorists, Turkish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Faruk Celik said Tuesday, Anadolu reported. Speaking at the Albanian-Turkish Agricultural Business Forum in the Albanian capital Tirana, Celik said Turkey not only provides for its own 80 million citizens, but also to over 3 million refugees and asylum seekers.

