Rise above political bickering, Hahn urges Macedonia leaders

Wednesday Mar 22

Macedonia needs to rise above political feuding and form a government as soon as possible to unblock the Balkan country's path to European Union membership, the EU said yesterday . An EU summit earlier this month placed the Balkans high on its agenda to show that despite lingering ethnic tensions and the scars from wars fought in the 1990s, the region is a priority for the European Union, particularly with Russia seeking to increase its influence there.

