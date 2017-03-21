Maryam Rajavi: Let us turn the New Ye...

Maryam Rajavi: Let us turn the New Year into the year of defeat for...

Tuesday

In a grand gathering in Tirana, Albania, on the occasion of the Persian New Year, the Iranian Resistance's President-elect Maryam Rajavi wished that the New Year would be the year of breaking the chains of the religious fascism ruling Iran. Today marked the beginning of the Iranian New Year or Nowrouz that starts with the arrival of spring.

Chicago, IL

