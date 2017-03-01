Macedonia's president refuses to give...

Macedonia's president refuses to give government mandate to Social Democrats

Wednesday

SKOPJE: Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov refused on Wednesday to grant a coalition of Social Democrats and ethnic Albanian parties a mandate to form a government, leaving the former Yugoslav republic no closer to ending a two-year-old political crisis. Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev formed the coalition, which holds a parliamentary majority, after agreeing to support a bill to enable wider use of the Albanian language.

