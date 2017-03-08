Macedonia's political crisis takes et...

Macedonia's political crisis takes ethnic turn

Read more: EurActiv.com

A political crisis that has paralysed Macedonia for two years is sliding into an ethnic dispute, with nationalists taking to the streets over a series of demands by the country's Albanians. The issue seemed to be closed after 2001 when, following a seven-month ethnic Albanian insurgency that left more than 100 people dead, a peace accord provided more rights for the minority.

Chicago, IL

