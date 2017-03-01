Macedonia Continues Protests over 'Bi...

Macedonia Continues Protests over 'Bilingualism' Deal

18 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

Macedonians have taken to the streets in Skopje and elsewhere to protest against the introduction of Albanian language as a second official one in the country, local media report. This comes following a deal between social democrat SDSM party and three Albanian parties that will allow the formation of a coalition government.

