Liberal Billionaire George Soros Is Corrupting Politics in Small European Nation with His Money

In the economy of world politics, George Soros has billions at stake, and they extend even to remote places like the Republic of Macedonia. In fact, the tiny Balkan state is becoming emblematic of a battle royale taking place in Europe between conservative parties that support traditional values and national sovereignty, and those - often funded by the liberal billionaire - with an ambitious agenda that includes liberal drug and sexual orientation policies as well as trans-nationalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.