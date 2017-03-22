Iranian Opposition Leader Says US 'Ap...

Iranian Opposition Leader Says US 'Appeasement' Has Helped the Regime

Maryam Rajavi, leader of the National Council of Resistance of Iran/People's Mujahedeen Organization of Iran, addresses a Nowruz event in Tirana, Albania on Monday, March 20, 2017. Nothing has been more helpful to the fundamentalist regime ruling Iran over the past several years than the U.S. policy of "appeasement," the head of the exiled Iranian opposition movement said this week.

