Hand of Soros: Lawmakers push Tillerson to investigate Us funding of ...

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Fox News

Republican senators are asking Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to investigate claims that U.S. taxpayer money is being used to back left-wing billionaire George Soros' political meddling and similar efforts overseas. A letter sent Tuesday asked for a probe into how U.S. funds are being used by agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development to back left-wing political groups in other countries.

