Fury as court block evidence which co...

Fury as court block evidence which could 'clear Scottish charity worker of child abuse'

Sunday Mar 26

Charity worker David Brown has told of his anger after a court in Albania blocked two men from giving evidence that he believes could clear him of child abuse. Brown was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in 2008 after two former residents of an orphanage he ran alleged he carried out sex attacks.

Chicago, IL

