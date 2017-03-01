Fracking or not, Albanian village to ...

Fracking or not, Albanian village to get compensation for damaged houses

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Reuters

Albanian villagers who accuse an energy company of damaging their homes by fracking will get full compensation, the country's deputy prime minister said on Wednesday. A group of the villagers from western Albania walked more than 100 kilometres to the capital Tirana and set up camp outside the energy ministry on Saturday to protest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC