Foreign policy chief presses EU integration in Albania

The European Union's foreign policy chief on Friday told Albania's opposition that its boycott of Parliament was hampering the country's ability to integrate with the bloc and therefore join the EU. Federica Mogherini met with senior Albanian officials and political leaders to remind them that reforming the justice system and holding free elections were two steps needed to convince EU members to launch full membership negotiations with the country.

