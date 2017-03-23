Explosion Slightly Hurts 2 in Albania...

Explosion Slightly Hurts 2 in Albania's Military Base

Albania's defense ministry says an explosion has slightly injured two army personnel at a base in the west of the country. In a statement Thursday, the ministry said that an explosion the previous day injured an army sergeant's arm and leg and another civilian from the air traffic agency.

