Explosion Slightly Hurts 2 in Albania's Military Base
Albania's defense ministry says an explosion has slightly injured two army personnel at a base in the west of the country. In a statement Thursday, the ministry said that an explosion the previous day injured an army sergeant's arm and leg and another civilian from the air traffic agency.
