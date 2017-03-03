EU urges Macedonia to drop block on 'Albanian language row' government

The EU on Thursday asked Macedonia's president to reverse a move to block a coalition including ethnic Albanian parties from forming a government, urging political leaders to step back from a dispute that risked sparking conflict. President Gjorge Ivanov on Wednesday refused to give his backing to the coalition of Social Democrats and ethnic Albanian parties, arguing its pledge to allow wider official use of the Albanian language amounted to foreign interference in Macedonia's affairs.

