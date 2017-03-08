Albanian premier replaces 4 Cabinet ministers
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
