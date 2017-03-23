Albania parliament approves new Cabin...

Albania parliament approves new Cabinet ministers

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Albania's parliament has approved four new ministers in a reshuffle that was made to enable former ministers to campaign for the June 18 parliamentary election. The reshuffle makes the number of male and female ministers in the Cabinet equal for the first time in the country's history.

