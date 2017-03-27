Albania Makes Public State Security Files From Hoxha's Regime
Albania 's government has made public the files of the sinister Directorate of State Security Sigurimi from the time ofthe communist dictator Enver Hoxha, reported BGNES. Official data points to over 100,000 political prisoners and 6,000 people killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC