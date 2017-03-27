Albania Makes Public State Security F...

Albania Makes Public State Security Files From Hoxha's Regime

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Sofia News Agency

Albania 's government has made public the files of the sinister Directorate of State Security Sigurimi from the time ofthe communist dictator Enver Hoxha, reported BGNES. Official data points to over 100,000 political prisoners and 6,000 people killed.

