UPDATE 2-Egypt's CIB to cut cash dividend after hit from weaker pound

CAIRO, Feb 1 Egypt's Commercial International Bank plans to cut its cash dividend by a third, it said on Wednesday, after a plunge in the country's currency hit its capital reserves. CIB reported a 27 percent rise in 2016 net income to 6 billion Egyptian pounds , including a 35 percent increase in the fourth quarter as it benefited from rising trading income and lower provisions.

