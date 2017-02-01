UPDATE 2-Egypt's CIB to cut cash dividend after hit from weaker pound
CAIRO, Feb 1 Egypt's Commercial International Bank plans to cut its cash dividend by a third, it said on Wednesday, after a plunge in the country's currency hit its capital reserves. CIB reported a 27 percent rise in 2016 net income to 6 billion Egyptian pounds , including a 35 percent increase in the fourth quarter as it benefited from rising trading income and lower provisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
|Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC