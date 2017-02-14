TSX #Energy News: Pennine (TSX Venture: $PNN) signs Velca Block PSA, ...

#TSX #Energy News: Pennine (TSX Ventu...

February 14, 2017 Pennine Petroleum Corporation is pleased to announce that it has signed a Production Sharing Agreement with Albpetrol Sh.A for the exploration and development of the Velca Block in Albania. The finalized PSA contains a license agreement signed by Pennine, Albania's Ministry of Energy and Industry, and Albpetrol, the country's state-owned energy firm, for a six -year exploratory lease-convertible to a 25-year production lease, upon discovery of oil and/or natural gas accumulations.

