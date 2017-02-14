#TSX #Energy News: Pennine (TSX Venture: $PNN) signs Velca Block PSA, ...
February 14, 2017 Pennine Petroleum Corporation is pleased to announce that it has signed a Production Sharing Agreement with Albpetrol Sh.A for the exploration and development of the Velca Block in Albania. The finalized PSA contains a license agreement signed by Pennine, Albania's Ministry of Energy and Industry, and Albpetrol, the country's state-owned energy firm, for a six -year exploratory lease-convertible to a 25-year production lease, upon discovery of oil and/or natural gas accumulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
|Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC