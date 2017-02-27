TAP continues rehabilitation of roads...

TAP continues rehabilitation of roads in Albania

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.27 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The consortium of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project continues the work on rehabilitation of roads in Albania. In February 2017, TAP concluded the refurbishment work for another 8 km road segment, connecting approximately 3,000 residents from the Seman i Ri, Baltez, and Hamil villages to the city of Fier, Albania, said the message on TAP's website.

Chicago, IL

