TAP continues rehabilitation of roads in Albania
Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.27 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The consortium of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project continues the work on rehabilitation of roads in Albania. In February 2017, TAP concluded the refurbishment work for another 8 km road segment, connecting approximately 3,000 residents from the Seman i Ri, Baltez, and Hamil villages to the city of Fier, Albania, said the message on TAP's website.
