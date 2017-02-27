One-legged Albanian double killer will finally be deported
One-legged Albanian double killer who fled to Britain 14 years ago to live on handouts will finally be deported after his human rights bid failed Going home: Saliman Barci, 41, made a last-ditch bid to avoid being sent home to serve a 25-year sentence for two horrific murders A one-legged Albanian killer who has lived in Britain on benefits under a false identity for 14 years finally faces deportation today At great expense to the taxpayer, Saliman Barci, 41, made a last-ditch bid to avoid being sent home to serve a 25-year sentence for two horrific murders. The married father of three claimed he would be killed as part of a 'blood feud' if he was returned to Albania.
Discussions
Title
Updated
Last By
Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
