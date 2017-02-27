One-legged Albanian double killer will finally be deported

One-legged Albanian double killer who fled to Britain 14 years ago to live on handouts will finally be deported after his human rights bid failed Going home: Saliman Barci, 41, made a last-ditch bid to avoid being sent home to serve a 25-year sentence for two horrific murders A one-legged Albanian killer who has lived in Britain on benefits under a false identity for 14 years finally faces deportation today At great expense to the taxpayer, Saliman Barci, 41, made a last-ditch bid to avoid being sent home to serve a 25-year sentence for two horrific murders. The married father of three claimed he would be killed as part of a 'blood feud' if he was returned to Albania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.