Love is in the air, Valentines Day around the world
Love is in the air, Valentines Day around the world A man kisses his wife after giving her a rose on Valentine's Day in Tirana, Albania. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lLEMWz A Chinese couple kiss as they stand on a glass bridge during a kissing contest on Valentine's Day in Pingjiang China.
Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
