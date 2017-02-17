Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban strikes match winner for Partizani in Albania
Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban rediscovered his scoring boot as he struck the match-winner for Partizani in their 2-1 home win over rivals Tirana on Monday night. The Chievo Verona loanee scored in the 70th minute to seal the points for the home side at the Elbassan Arena.
