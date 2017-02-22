EU officials urge Albania opposition ...

EU officials urge Albania opposition not to block reform

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Washington Post

TIRANA, Albania - A senior European Parliament politician on Wednesday called on the Albanian opposition Democratic Party not to block a judicial reform - the main step toward launching Albania's membership negotiations with the European Union. Albanian's Democrats, who have been protesting for a week for free and fair elections in June, plan to boycott parliament next week.

