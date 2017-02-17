EP Calls on Albania to Recognize Bulgarian Minority

EP Calls on Albania to Recognize Bulg...

The European Parliament has called on Albania to make sure the rights of all minorities - and specifically ethnic Bulgarians - are safeguarded and legally enshrined. In its 2016 report on Albania , formally adopted on Wednesday , the EP "notes that further efforts are needed to protect the rights of all minorities in Albania , through the full implementation of the relevant legislation."

