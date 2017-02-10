Daylight robbery: gunmen pull off heist near Albanian capital
Five gunmen made off with sackfuls of cash after robbing two security vans in broad daylight on Thursday near Albania's main international airport, as drivers stopped to film the heist on their mobile phones. Police said the gunmen used two vehicles to ram the armored vans, then shot out their tyres, front and rear windows and used chainsaws to break inside, forcing out the security guards.
