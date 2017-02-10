Convicted Albanian killer is back in Leicester

Convicted killer who escaped to the UK from a 20-year jail term in Albania is now back in Britain and running a car wash in Leicester after being deported in 2009 He was convicted of stabbing a man to death in 1994, but escaped just three years into his 20 year sentence and fled to Britain But he is now said to be back living with his family in a detached house in Oadby, Leicestershire, and running a local car wash firm Convicted killer Selami Cokaj, 43, was kicked out of Britain in 2009 after officials discovered he had escaped from jail in Albania. He was convicted of stabbing a man to death in 1994, but escaped just three years into his 20 year sentence and fled to Britain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.