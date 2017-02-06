Chinese embassy confirms three Chines...

Chinese embassy confirms three Chinese miners trapped in north Albania

9 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Chinese embassy in Albania confirmed on Sunday that three Chinese miners were trapped in a chromium mine in the town of Bulqiza, north Albania, and the other Chinese miner got injured after a hydrogen gas explosion there. According the Albanian state police, the Albanian authorities on Sunday continued the rescue operations in order to find the three Chinese miners trapped in the mine.

