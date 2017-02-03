Atletico Madrid's new stadium could h...

Atletico Madrid's new stadium could host 2019 Champions League final

The 2019 Champions League decider could be set to grace Atleti's glittering new venue, with Baku also vying to stage the final Atletico Madrid's new stadium could host the Champions League final in 2019 after the Spanish capital was revealed as one of two cities to have declared an interest in staging the showpiece fixture. Atleti will move from the Vicente Calderon to Wanda Metropolitano next season and could be given added incentive to go all the way in Europe's premier club competition in 2018-19 if the city's potential bid is successful.

