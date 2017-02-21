Albanian protesters rally, pitch tent...

Albanian protesters rally, pitch tent to demand free elections

Saturday Feb 18

Members of Albania's opposition Democratic Party pitched a giant tent outside Prime Minister Edi Rama's office on Saturday after thousands of protesters rallied to demand free elections and a technocrat government. Supporters of the opposition Democratic Party take part in an anti-government protest in front of the office of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, Albania February 18, 2017.

