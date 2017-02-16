Albanian police catch four suspects i...

Albanian police catch four suspects in van robbery

Tuesday

Albanian police arrested on Tuesday four people suspected of involvement in the theft of $3.2 million during a cash transport near the main airport last Thursday and have recovered an undisclosed amount of money. It was the third such robbery from a delivery van in two years in Albania.

Chicago, IL

